This bird won’t stop admiring its own reflection

Some traffic officers in England got a surprise when they checked on their traffic camera footage. They were looking for speeding motorists, but instead they found a preening, narcissistic kestrel.

The bird in question seems to have copped on to the fact that traffic camera lenses are mildly reflective. And surprisingly, it seems to recognize its own reflection.

The ability to recognize oneself in a mirror is a benchmark of higher intelligence in animals. But it was long thought that birds lacked this ability, because their tiny stupid brains lack a neocortex, which was the brain region thought to be responsible for self-recognition.

Scientists didn’t figure out that birds can self-recognize until a landmark study of Eurasian Magpies in 2008. And if you watch the video, the Eurasian Magpie is exactly who shows up to steal the Kestrel’s spot, about halfway through the video.

I guess he wants to check himself out. Although judging from this footage, not all Magpies are “self-recognizing,” so much as they are hilariously trying to fight off their own reflection, which presumably looks like a rival bird.

In fact, feelings of hostility toward your own reflection seems to be common to a lot of animals. And let’s face it, many of us also feel a different kind of hostility towards our own reflection, especially in the mornings. But not like these guys:

Other birds which are known to self-recognize include the African Gray Parrot, the Jackdaw, and the New Caledonian Crow. The Gray Parrot definitely seems to “get it” more than Magpies do. This one can even tell the difference between himself and the researcher who’s giving him orders:

And to be fair, the Kestrel in the traffic camera footage seems to get it too. It’s not just stupidly trying to fight its own reflected image like those other birds.

But does it really have to look into its own eyes for that long? We get it, Kestrel, you think you look hot today. It’s okay though. He’s probably saving the Magpie from fighting its own reflection.

And anyway, you have to admit: Kestrels are damn fine-looking birds.

Via The Guardian.