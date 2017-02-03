Stoner runs out of sandwich bags, finds the perfect alternative

You know what they say: When life gives you lemons dime bags, you make lemonade miniature sandwiches.
On Twitter, user ‘@wallahi’ posted about a dilemma about making a sandwich but having no sandwich bags to put it in. His crafty solution? Certainly not tin foil nor cling wrap nor tupperware, but rather, dime bags.
The stoner’s photo shows a sandwiches being cut into smaller cubes and stored in the small plastic pouches.
i ran outta sandwhich bags smh the struggle is real pic.twitter.com/Op7iFYfjAf
— ab maha (@wallahi) January 31, 2017
The internet naturally had fun with weed jokes and other similar solutions.
@based_harper 2 for $10 bro
— ab maha (@wallahi) January 31, 2017
@wallahi @AdrianaaMariaa_ when you been hitting the g pen all day then u gotta make lunch for school tmrw
— ALEXHELL (@ayyhell) February 1, 2017
@wallahi "yo u got any of them ham & cheese baggies left to spare?" pic.twitter.com/YUbX5gww9m
— LL Cool José 🇵🇷 (@_chillfeel) January 31, 2017
@wallahi ran out of bowls pic.twitter.com/87z9la3eFN
— stéf (@ptuscatt5) January 31, 2017
@wallahi ran out of water pic.twitter.com/ZLFsu3vyqa
— mora (@cle6r) January 31, 2017
@HaileyRiley30 @wallahi smh I didn't even notice the bags just saw little sliders 😂
— selener (@PerezzSelena) February 1, 2017
Now, how do we cop a miniature PB&J?
Via Mashable
