Stoner runs out of sandwich bags, finds the perfect alternative
Stoner runs out of sandwich bags, finds the perfect alternative

Inigo
By Inigo

You know what they say: When life gives you lemons dime bags, you make lemonade miniature sandwiches.

On Twitter, user ‘@wallahi’ posted about a dilemma about making a sandwich but having no sandwich bags to put it in. His crafty solution? Certainly not tin foil nor cling wrap nor tupperware, but rather, dime bags.

The stoner’s photo shows a sandwiches being cut into smaller cubes and stored in the small plastic pouches.

The internet naturally had fun with weed jokes and other similar solutions.

Now, how do we cop a miniature PB&J?

Via Mashable

