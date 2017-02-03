Stoner runs out of sandwich bags, finds the perfect alternative

You know what they say: When life gives you lemons dime bags, you make lemonade miniature sandwiches.

On Twitter, user ‘@wallahi’ posted about a dilemma about making a sandwich but having no sandwich bags to put it in. His crafty solution? Certainly not tin foil nor cling wrap nor tupperware, but rather, dime bags.

The stoner’s photo shows a sandwiches being cut into smaller cubes and stored in the small plastic pouches.

i ran outta sandwhich bags smh the struggle is real pic.twitter.com/Op7iFYfjAf — ab maha (@wallahi) January 31, 2017

The internet naturally had fun with weed jokes and other similar solutions.

@based_harper 2 for $10 bro — ab maha (@wallahi) January 31, 2017

@wallahi @AdrianaaMariaa_ when you been hitting the g pen all day then u gotta make lunch for school tmrw — ALEXHELL (@ayyhell) February 1, 2017

@wallahi "yo u got any of them ham & cheese baggies left to spare?" pic.twitter.com/YUbX5gww9m — LL Cool José 🇵🇷 (@_chillfeel) January 31, 2017

@HaileyRiley30 @wallahi smh I didn't even notice the bags just saw little sliders 😂 — selener (@PerezzSelena) February 1, 2017

Now, how do we cop a miniature PB&J?

Via Mashable