Japan now has Kit Kat sushi and it actually looks good

When Kit Kat Japan released an April Fools’ Day joke about Kit Kat sushi last year, no one thought they’d actually do it. Well, we thought wrong.

In celebration of the opening of their specialty shop Tokyo’s Ginza district, the company has finally released Kit Kat sushi. The odd delicacy comes in three limited-edition flavours: Maguro (tuna), Uni (sea urchin), and Tamago (egg).

Sea urchin-flavoured chocolate on top of rice? Sounds unappetising. That’s why these treats don’t actually taste like the sushi they take after, but rather, they only look like it.

Maguro is raspberry flavour with white chocolate masquerading as rice, Uni is a combination between Hokkaido melon and mascarpone cheese wrapped in seaweed, and Tamago is pumpkin pudding.

The Kit Kat sushi is priced at AUS$33 (US$26) and is available at the Ginza store from February 2 to 4.

This isn’t the first time the company has launched weird versions of their candy. In previous years, they introduced sake-flavoured Kit Kats, as well as chocolate bars covered in gold.

Via CNN