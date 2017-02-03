A Game of Thrones pop-up bar opened in Scotland and it’s to die for

Head’s up geeks! Book your flights now, this bar is for you. We all have our kinks and fantasies, but if yours includes wine, blood, swords, and a little bit of Daenerys, you’ll fit in well at this pop-up bar in Scotland.

The theme is none other than the legendary cult classic Game of Thrones. It’s decked out with all things Winterfell to prepare you for ice or fire. You’ll be surrounded with animal fur, goblets of wine, and the warm glow of candles.

Game of Thrones Bar #bloodandwinebar #gameofthrones #edinburgh #myedinburgh A photo posted by Rachael Williamson (@rachaelmegan13) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

Yes, there are even swords, shields, and potentially some other pretty nasty weapons. Good thing these are only for decoration.

The menu even includes themed cocktails to fully immerse you in the cult. Cocktails include, “The Imp’s Delight” and “Myrish Fire Wine,” as well “wines of the seven Kingdoms,” which is a list of seven wines that correlate to each book.

A game of thrones pop up bar in Edinburgh through January…. Mead thanks! #got #gameofthrones #drinks #goslings #edinburgh #bloodandwinebar A photo posted by Kelly-Marie (@kellybakewellpt) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Interestingly, this isn’t the first pop-up bar of such a theme. The owners were also the creators of a Breaking Bad-themed bar and also plan on opening ones dedicated to The Walking Dead and Harry Potter. *Squeal*

The space is open every Wednesday and Thursday through January and February (hardly long enough).

Brb, ringing my brother.