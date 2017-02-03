Lost At E Minor
Damn, this fork looks just like those huge swords in ‘Final Fantasy’
Damn, this fork looks just like those huge swords in ‘Final Fantasy’

By Inigo del Castillo

Apparently, anime swords aren’t the only things that are ridiculously oversized in Japan. Their utensils are too!

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy franchise, NISSIN has announced a promo for limited-edition cup noodles inspired by the video games. Each of the 15 cup designs will feature a boss character from the original Final Fantasy all the way through the latest installment.

Fans who buy a box set of noodles will be eligible to join a lottery. The prize? A massive 60cm fork that resembles Cloud’s Ultima Weapon.

A giant fork sword

It doesn’t have a name, but commenters have been pretty creative with suggestions like: Buster Fork, Excalifork, Fork Blade, Forksamune, Zantestsufork, and Ultima Fork.

The NISSIN/Final Fantasy cups

The NISSIN/Final Fantasy noodle set is now available here for about AUS$70 (US$53).

