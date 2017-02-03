Lost At E Minor
Best dad EVER turns his kid’s doodles into badass anime characters
Art

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

Some parents put up their child’s drawing on the fridge, others put it on their drawing board.

Thomas Romain is a Tokyo-based French illustrator who has done work on different anime series like Symphogear, Space Dandy, Basquash!, and Aria. His most recent, however, is quickly becoming his most lauded.

His series – called Father and Sons Workshop – involves taking his son’s stick drawings and touching it up just a little.

Their first artwork involved a doodle of an alien cyclops, which Thomas spruced up with muscles and fabulous boots. They then did the same treatment on a cyborg, a multi-armed magic knight, and a creepy steampunk doctor.

The father-and-son duo only started their collaboration last December, and they put out one drawing almost every week. So follow them on Twitter to get updated on their future work.

Via Bored Panda

