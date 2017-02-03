Best dad EVER turns his kid’s doodles into badass anime characters

Some parents put up their child’s drawing on the fridge, others put it on their drawing board.

Thomas Romain is a Tokyo-based French illustrator who has done work on different anime series like Symphogear, Space Dandy, Basquash!, and Aria. His most recent, however, is quickly becoming his most lauded.

His series – called Father and Sons Workshop – involves taking his son’s stick drawings and touching it up just a little.

Their first artwork involved a doodle of an alien cyclops, which Thomas spruced up with muscles and fabulous boots. They then did the same treatment on a cyborg, a multi-armed magic knight, and a creepy steampunk doctor.

親子イラスト[その2]

原案:次男

イラスト:パパ 1980年代っぱいサイボーグ。懐かしい感じ。 Cyborg.

Concept design : son

Illustration : father pic.twitter.com/9SnVMSRslK — ThomasRomain ロマン・トマ (@Thomasintokyo) January 8, 2017

親子デザイン工房(その3)

マジックナイト🌟

原案:長男

イラスト:パパ Magic Knight🌟

Original design : my oldest son

Illustration : father The next one will be scarier! pic.twitter.com/gWLegLFiOj — ThomasRomain ロマン・トマ (@Thomasintokyo) January 15, 2017

親子デザイン工房 (No.04)

スチームパンクの医者

原案:次男

イラスト:パパ Steam punk doctor

Original design: son

Illustration : dad Have a nice, creative day! pic.twitter.com/E92yaAbXcV — ThomasRomain ロマン・トマ (@Thomasintokyo) January 22, 2017

The father-and-son duo only started their collaboration last December, and they put out one drawing almost every week. So follow them on Twitter to get updated on their future work.

Via Bored Panda