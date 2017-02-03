These animal constellation cookies are out of this world

We already know the Milky Way is delicious and Mars is even tastier. But now we’re frothing the galaxy as a whole.
We’ve already had trends such as ‘galaxy hair’ as well as ‘galaxy Easter eggs‘ but it’s only now that we are moving into the edible galaxy.
Pastry chef and author Heather Baird is responsible for these Instagram-famous cookies which integrate art, animals, and baking.
After Baird was inspired to read about constellations and the mythology of the galaxy, she took to the kitchen to recreate the sky. She takes animal constellations in particular and turns them into cookies with a decorative Aurora Borealis, marble fondant.
The end result is extremely impressive. Baird even left instructions to bake your own cookies on her blog.
She also makes other confections, such as a sheep cake, cactus cupcakes, and rainbow cookies. You can see more on her Instagram account.
