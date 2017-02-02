This isn’t your typical house in the hills. Self-sufficient and stylish — that’s what Cliff Haven is all about. Constructed in 1986, nestled in postcard-perfect Montezuma Canyon, this house finds itself built into a cliff, but this isn’t exactly how you’d imagine cave-dwelling to be.

On the contrary, this desert getaway 20 minutes from Monticello, Utah redefines what it actually means to get away.

Its modern design sprawls across 2,100 square feet of indoor living space, which includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus garage space for three vehicles. There’s internet and phone connectivity, collection tanks that store rainwater, solar panels that power the entire property, and a diesel generator on hand.

There’s a tunnel that allows natural air circulation, which also serves as a fire escape. Add to that the private well, orchard, and vineyard to round out your survivalist checklist.

As the video above suggests, this pad has what it takes to “keep you hidden from Big Brother” and it’s made believers out of us. The life-long owners also seem to have taken very good care of it, so be sure to watch the clip for their story.

As of writing, the home is still up for auction. Interested buyers may visit its website for contact details and more photos of the property.

Via Inhabitat