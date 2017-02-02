This train station in Japan was built around a 700-year-old tree

Your neighborhood’s metro station just became even less interesting. Kayashima Station in Osaka, Japan isn’t your typical train station, and you’ll see why at first glance.

From outside and afar, a large Camphor tree (or kusu in Japanese) juts out well above the rooftop through a spacious opening. From inside, right on the elevated platform, branches and leaves sprout freely, as this natural monument serves as the centerpiece of the structure.

When Kayashima Station was constructed in 1910, the kusu was beside the then tiny stop. And for over six decades, the station and the tree co-existed peacefully alongside each other. This was until significant growth in population required renovation and enlargement of the station, and the tree happened to be in the way.

Fortunately for the tree, it was treated as a local shrine. And when locals learned it was to be cut down, they simply didn’t let it happen. Strange stories arose — someone who tore off a branch supposedly got struck by a fever, an ominous white snake was found on the tree, etc.

Alas, the people and their superstition won, and a compromise was met. It was agreed that the new station would be built around the kusu, and in 1980, the now-famous design was constructed. Visit Kayashima Station today and on the elevated platform, you’ll see a small shrine detailing the tree’s history.

More than the kusu being a living symbol of victory against gentrification, let this story serve as a reminder of how something seemingly ordinary to many around the world (cutting down a tree to make way for a building) can turn into something awesome. Here’s to hoping we continue to be inspired by the creative people of Japan.

Via Spoon & Tamago