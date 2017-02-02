As humanity chooses to put up walls (figuratively and literally) instead of tearing them down, an ad from Denmark gives us an emotional reminder: there is no ‘Us vs Them’, but rather, just ‘Us’.

Danish television station TV2 has released a commercial called All That We Share. In it, groups of people are segregated into ‘boxes’, based on their wealth, their beliefs, their gender, and so on. A man then arrives and asks them a series of questions:

Who in this room was the class clown? Who are stepparents? How many of you love to dance?

One by one, the participants step out of their defining boxes – or labels – and soon we see that everyone has so much more in common that what we initially perceive or believe.

The ad’s release is timely, considering the events that are happening in the world. Its English-language version was posted on YouTube on January 27, marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It was also the same day President Donald Trump signed the EO blocking citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days and stopping the Syrian refugees program for four months.

Ok now someone send this link to the White House while I go grab a box of tissues.

