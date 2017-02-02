New fashion publication launches in Melbourne and it’s not to be missed

Fine art photographer Dean Bell and creative director Annika Hein of The Grey Attic have released the first issue of a biannual print publication that explores art, photography, fashion, and poetry.

Called jane., the publication is a reflection of Annika and Dean’s love for the slow art movement and rejection of fast fashion. It seeks to tell stories that will get people to slow down and appreciate art as it should be: slowly and indulgently.

In fact, it contains only film photography – a clear ode to analogue processes, counter to today’s digital trends.

“We wanted to create a visual world that we were proud to be a part of. Something that represented an idealistic view of the industry we wanted to contribute to,” said Bell and Hein.

“It was a conscious effort to connect the notions of time, art and fashion and to change the way we as a society consume and create art.”

Issue one was produced independently and includes 320 pages of content from contributors in 21 cities all over the globe, including the likes of Massimo Leardini, Marta Bevacqua, Tyler Kent White, and Pernille Sandberg, among others.

The publication also featured Marion Hume, Philip Fimmano, and Helmut Newton.

We talked to Bell and Hein recently to know more about the inspiration and vision behind jane.

A “fashion publication shot entirely on film and printed on paper.” You’re bucking the trends there (and good for you, too). What were the philosophies and motivations behind releasing a print edition in this digital era?

“Everything moves so fast with digital. We’ve been given this unrestricted access to content and information that is theoretically unlimited, which of course at first presents itself as alluring, fascinating, and convenient. We can search and scroll and ‘engage’ and ‘interact’ and be ‘inspired’, anywhere at anytime, it’s fantastic.

“But then you get tired. It might not happen right away, or even at all for some people, but at some point you realise why those quotation marks were intentionally placed around the words engage and interact and inspired.

“As creatives, we were exhausted. We wanted to be a part of a movement that was in some way responsible for slowing things down. For connecting the notions of fashion and art and time. A movement that would allow people to once again consume art indulgently and more importantly, allow those creating the art to do so authentically with artistic merit and integrity.

“No matter how digital we become, there’s something very different about print. It’s a sensory experience. So jane. isn’t a rejection of digital, but more about accepting the different roles, and acknowledging the fact that now more than ever there is a monumental need for print publishing and slow art movements.”

Why the name jane.?

“We wanted the DNA of the publication to be bound and integrated with this idea of timeless undone effortlessness. We thought of words and names like Claire and Anna and sweet and nice, and how they’re often misjudged. Misjudged to the point where the common connotations of underestimation start to present themselves in pop phases; ‘plain Jane,’ or ‘nice guys finish last,’ preconceived standards, burdened with the idea that these names and words and what they represent are not quite grand enough, not elaborate enough, not exposed enough, simply just too plain.

“We wanted to change and challenge these misconceptions and preconceived notions, disrupt this meaning of plain. We chose a name that’s traditionally timeless and has stood the test of time, not because it’s plain but because there’s strength and merit in its unwavering beauty. Effortless in appearance, but revolutionary in concept.

“And also given the nature of our work we wanted the publication to be a female name … and ode to women or maybe femininity.”

How important were the three months spent in New York to shaping your design aesthetic and how does the creativity/culture of Melbourne today impact your work?

“Our aesthetic has always been fairly intuitive, refined and purposeful – it’s something we dedicate a lot of time and effort into curating – so while we wouldn’t credit New York to shaping our aesthetic the trip and the city played a monumental role in navigating who we wanted The Grey Attic to be and what we wanted the brand to stand for.

“At that point, we had both only just quit our jobs and neither of us had ever freelance before, so we sort of just escaped into the city, immersed ourselves into the culture and the industry and learnt that we wanted to do something different.”

What can we expect to be inspired by in this issue … and next?

“Issue one was called, a beauty undone. It was about really exploring this idea of timelessness and effortlessness and challenging the way we interact with and consume art.

“Kathryn Carter spoke with Philip Fimmano, director of the New York-based creative studio Edelkoort Inc on the death of fashion, Annika interview international fashion journalist Marion Hume, covering ethics, nostalgia, and the fantasy of fashion and Cameron Hassard travelled from Berlin to Amsterdam to review Helmut Newton – A Retrospective at Foam Fotografiemuseum in a feature that includes original works from the photographer.

“But while there are a lot of international features with key industry leads, we also uncovered and collaborated with some incredibly talented immerging artists who really allowed us to curate something special.

“Next issue you can expect a stronger integration between art and photography and the beautiful curration of concepts that will really start to push boundaries and showcase the height of what we want jane. to be.”

Issue one is now available in Australia from mag nation, Fitzroy newsagency, Readings and Fallow. You can also check out their website to order online.