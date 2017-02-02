Marvel at these stunning photos of the world’s oldest frozen lake

At 25 million years, Lake Baikal in Southern Siberia is the world’s oldest lake. It’s also the deepest at well over a thousand meters, and it’s massive, containing a fifth of the world’s unfrozen freshwater.
Kristina Makeeva, a Moscow-based photographer and engineer, gives us a warm welcome into her corner of the world in this photo set, where she also describes what frozen winters are like at Lake Baikal.
If you’ll notice from the photos, while the surrounding hills look beautiful, it’s the frozen lake itself that’s the star of the show. As Kristina points out, one can see “different patterns in different parts of the lake because the water freezes layer-by-layer,” and the resulting shots are simply spectacular.
