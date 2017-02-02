Lost At E Minor
Marvel at these stunning photos of the world’s oldest frozen lake
Photography

Marvel at these stunning photos of the world’s oldest frozen lake

Ben Pablo
Lake Baikal in Russia is the stuff of dreams.

At 25 million years, Lake Baikal in Southern Siberia is the world’s oldest lake. It’s also the deepest at well over a thousand meters, and it’s massive, containing a fifth of the world’s unfrozen freshwater.

Russia, Siberia, lake Baikal // Отвлечемся пока от мистической Грузии для того, чтобы ответить на один очень часто задаваемый в личку вопрос: какие секреты есть при съемке, скажем, на Байкале. Этот вопрос меня всегда повергает в ступор, потому что единственный секрет съемки в красивом месте – это держать камеру прямо и жать кнопку при повороте в стороны, вверх и вниз. Ну, желательно, чтобы камера снимала в raw, чтобы не потерять красок, ну и в случае с зимней съемкой имела большие, емкие и морозоустойчивые батарейки. Все. А для обработки мы как раз готовим кое-что 🙈. Что касается моей "байкальской", "грузинской" и другой техники холодной съемки – я всегда беру с собой мою гигантеллу Canon 5d mark III, ни разу не подвел.

Kristina Makeeva, a Moscow-based photographer and engineer, gives us a warm welcome into her corner of the world in this photo set, where she also describes what frozen winters are like at Lake Baikal.

If you’ll notice from the photos, while the surrounding hills look beautiful, it’s the frozen lake itself that’s the star of the show. As Kristina points out, one can see “different patterns in different parts of the lake because the water freezes layer-by-layer,” and the resulting shots are simply spectacular.

Вспомнилось тут другие -28 😱 // Baikal lake, Russia, Siberia

For more of Kristina’s work, visit her website.

Пусть будет у каждого своя ассоциация / Dreams, Baikal, Russia

Via Bored Panda

