Lost At E Minor
Kal Penn shut down a troll by raising $800,000 for Syrian refugees
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for Kal Penn shut down a troll by raising $800,000 for Syrian refugees
News

Kal Penn shut down a troll by raising $800,000 for Syrian refugees

Inigo
By Inigo

On Saturday, Kal Penn showed that he’s not only a comedian and a former adviser to Barack Obama. He’s also a master troll.

The ‘Harold and Kumar’ actor recently received a hateful comment on Instagram after he posted about Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. The comment read:

“Because you don’t belong in this country you f*cking joke.”

But rather than engaging with pettiness, Penn did something better. He started a fundraiser for Syrian refugees, in the name of the troll.

“We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world,” he wrote. “We will turn their bigotry, along with the President’s, into love.”

As of writing, he has raised over AUS$1 million (US$800,000), in only a few days. He’s also received plenty of praise for his efforts.

“My family and I are immigrants (Gujus like you),” one commenter said. “Thank you for standing up for what is right.”

Someone hand this amazing human being a White Castle burger right now!

Via Distractify

Videos from E MINOR TV

Want to work for Lost At E Minor? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic creatives to join our video team. If you think you have what it takes to produce videos for Lost at E Minor, get in contact.

Leave a comment