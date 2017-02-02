Kal Penn shut down a troll by raising $800,000 for Syrian refugees

On Saturday, Kal Penn showed that he’s not only a comedian and a former adviser to Barack Obama. He’s also a master troll.

The ‘Harold and Kumar’ actor recently received a hateful comment on Instagram after he posted about Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. The comment read:

“Because you don’t belong in this country you f*cking joke.”

To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian Refugees in your name. https://t.co/NOR5P48fBi pic.twitter.com/jtJOsK9GrU — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) January 28, 2017

But rather than engaging with pettiness, Penn did something better. He started a fundraiser for Syrian refugees, in the name of the troll.

“We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world,” he wrote. “We will turn their bigotry, along with the President’s, into love.”

As of writing, he has raised over AUS$1 million (US$800,000), in only a few days. He’s also received plenty of praise for his efforts.

“My family and I are immigrants (Gujus like you),” one commenter said. “Thank you for standing up for what is right.”

Someone hand this amazing human being a White Castle burger right now!

Via Distractify