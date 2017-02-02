Brazilian artist makes tattoos inspired by Amazonian tribal art

Sao Paulo-based artist Brian Gomes honours indigenous culture by creating tattoos influenced by Brazilian and Peruvian tribes.

His works are minimalist yet complex, containing different geometric shapes and patterns that are simply stunning to look at. Gomes credits his style to art of the Shipibo-Conibo (an indigenous group living along the Ucayali River in the Amazon in Peru) and the Huni Kuin (also known as Kaxinawa or Kashinawa).

“I’m constantly inspired by Brazilian indigenous graphics, sacred geometry, Islamic and oriental patterns,” said Gomes, who cites Shamanic philosophy as another influence on his work. “Tattoos are the ripe fruit of the soul, they are our inner beauty.”

Estrela guia, trabalho em andamento. A photo posted by 🕉 Brian Gomes 🕉 (@briangomes) on Oct 6, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT

Although his tattoos resemble tribal body art, he doesn’t copy sacred designs. Gomes instead builds on the tradition, making sure this generation is aware of the Amazon’s incredible culture.

Mais uma da floresta feita no FlashDay!!! A photo posted by 🕉 Brian Gomes 🕉 (@briangomes) on Oct 20, 2016 at 5:59am PDT

You can see more of Brian Gomes over on Instagram.

Para acalmar o coração. A photo posted by 🕉 Brian Gomes 🕉 (@briangomes) on Nov 10, 2016 at 2:39am PST

Olho da Curica, para guiar sempre a frente dos obstáculos os passos da nossa caminhada. A Curica é um pássaro como a nossa Maritaca, na mata ela da o aviso com seu canto de que alguém está chegando ou algo acontecendo e podemos saber antes e ficar atento. Inspirado no povo Huni Kuin. #freehand A photo posted by 🕉 Brian Gomes 🕉 (@briangomes) on Dec 3, 2016 at 6:00am PST

Pra fechar o ano. Mais um beija flor das águas. Gratidão Ale pelo carinho! Tudo de melhor para vc! A photo posted by 🕉 Brian Gomes 🕉 (@briangomes) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:22pm PST

Força das águas. A photo posted by 🕉 Brian Gomes 🕉 (@briangomes) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

De passo em passo vamos adentrando na floresta. A photo posted by 🕉 Brian Gomes 🕉 (@briangomes) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Via Bored Panda