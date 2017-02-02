Lost At E Minor
Brazilian artist makes tattoos inspired by Amazonian tribal art
Brazilian artist makes tattoos inspired by Amazonian tribal art

Inigo del Castillo
Sao Paulo-based artist Brian Gomes honours indigenous culture by creating tattoos influenced by Brazilian and Peruvian tribes.

His works are minimalist yet complex, containing different geometric shapes and patterns that are simply stunning to look at. Gomes credits his style to art of the Shipibo-Conibo (an indigenous group living along the Ucayali River in the Amazon in Peru) and the Huni Kuin (also known as Kaxinawa or Kashinawa).

“I’m constantly inspired by Brazilian indigenous graphics, sacred geometry, Islamic and oriental patterns,” said Gomes, who cites Shamanic philosophy as another influence on his work. “Tattoos are the ripe fruit of the soul, they are our inner beauty.”

Although his tattoos resemble tribal body art, he doesn’t copy sacred designs. Gomes instead builds on the tradition, making sure this generation is aware of the Amazon’s incredible culture.

You can see more of Brian Gomes over on Instagram.

Via Bored Panda

