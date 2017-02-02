Architect imagines fairytale houses if they had futuristic themes

Italian architect and graphic designer Federico Babina has created a series of designs called Architale, wherein he gives the living spaces of our favourite fairytale characters a modern makeover.

Babina’s aim is to design the world through the eyes of a child, hence the childhood stories of Red Riding Hood, Pinocchio, The Three Little Pigs, and such.

The artist’s shapely, colourful, and structured pieces are unique and engaging. His illustrations allow him to communicate in an unspoken language.

Babina describes his art and architecture to be one of a symbiotic relationship:

“My first steps as an architect were visiting the homes and castles of fairy tales that as a child made me travel with fantasy… The lighted windows in the dark night that hide secrets and surprises, the objects that have been transformed and come to life, were for me a prelude to the universe of architecture and design.”

Architale fundamentally translates these fictitious landscapes into contemporary architecture. The designs are striking, yet a tell-tale sign of the personalities of each character.

