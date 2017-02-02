Alternativefacts.com now redirects you to an article on emotional manipulation

With Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway coining the term ‘alternative facts’ last week, many were baffled as to what it exactly meant. Luckily, some genius bought ‘alternativefacts.com’ and perfectly explained it for us.

Once you go to the website, you won’t see a list of alternative facts, but rather, you’ll be redirected to Psychology Today, specifically on an article on ‘gaslighting’. It reads:

“Gaslighting is a tactic in which a person or entity, in order to gain more power, makes a victim question their reality… It is a common technique of abusers, dictators, narcissists, and cult leaders.”

The article adds that people who use this form of emotional abuse and manipulation are always telling blatant lies, denying things even though there’s proof, and making ad hominem attacks. Sounds familiar?

The term ‘gaslighting’ was taken from the 1944 film Gaslight about an abusive husband who manipulates his wife to the point she believes she’s going insane.

‘Alternative facts’ was coined by Conway while she was defending press secretary Sean Spicer after he called out the media on their reporting of the crowd size at the inauguration.

Via Daily Dot