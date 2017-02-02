A look into the lives of Aussie opal miners living underground

Coober Pedy is a town in Australia that happens to be the largest opal mining area in the world. If you want to visit, be on the lookout because it’s easy to miss (the entire place is underground!)

In 1915, a teen found a precious gemstone which started a mining boom, attracting settlers from all across the globe. Aboriginals called the place Coober Pedy (which means White Man’s Hole) after seeing miners living underground to escape the scorching Outback heat.

More than a hundred years later, the subterranean town now has 1,800 residents, with more than 60 per cent living below ground – in homes called ‘dugouts’. It has everything else too: a church, a hair salon, a museum, a campsite, and even a hotel.

Heck, there’s even an Aussie rules football team, the Coober Pedy Saints.

Above ground, the landscape is dotted with piles of rubble resembling massive anthills. Once miners are done sifting, scavengers and tourists do ‘noodling’, the practice of searching through the abandoned dirt hoping to get gems that were missed.

Photographer Tamara Merino and her boyfriend visited Coober Pedy by accident in November 2015 after seeing odd signs everywhere. For instance, ‘underground restaurant’ or ‘underground bar’.

In the two years that followed, Merino went back, spending a total of a month and a half documenting the town’s unique way of life. Check out some of her eye-opening images below.

Via The Washington Post