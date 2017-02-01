This poor bloke has the same name as Trump’s chief strategist and his Twitter is blowin’ up

It’s your classic case of Twitter mistaken identity. Scottish man Steve Bannon has literally nothing to do with the White House, Donald Trump, or devising (evil) strategy for the US of A. But try telling that to all the people who’ve been abusing him through his handle, @SteveBannon.

The actual Steve Bannon that angry Americans are looking for goes by the handle @StephenBannon. However, he isn’t verified and hasn’t tweeted for yonks – which all adds up to trouble for our Scottish friend.

Sally Yates sacking was nothing to do with me… Direct your love to the White House — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 31, 2017

I've been added to the White House Twitter group…..pmsl pic.twitter.com/18HiteAxgO — Steve Bannon (@SteveBannon) January 23, 2017

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. The Scot has seen the lighter side and has even begun responding with memes! (Like all true internet legends do)

Furthermore, he’s looking to capitalise on all this traffic directed towards his Twitter account with a crowdfunding campaign to buy his competitively golfing 13-year-old daughter a new set of clubs.

He’s had just one donation thus far, but good on the man for trying to make the best of a bad situation.