Twitter went nuts after man live tweets about baristas falling in love

When Twitter user ‘@notjerryclayton’ entered a Brooklyn café, he probably didn’t expect to get a timeless love story along with his latte.

But that’s what happened when the customer overheard a female barista confessing her feelings for her co-worker. Like any other millennial, they guy minded his own business live tweeted what went down.

“I’m the only one in this café and the girl employee just told the guy employee she has a crush on him will update,” his first tweet read.

Read on to find out the dramatic conclusion to the tale that’s got the entire Twitterverse gripped!

I’m the only one in this café and the girl employee just told the guy employee she has a crush on him will update — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

He asked how long and she said six months GIRL MAKE YOUR MOVE — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

he said he needs to go to the back and think about what to say — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

She’s just stewing and I want more coffee but I dunno I feel for her — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

Acquired refill, the guy is nowhere to be found — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

HE JUST CAME FROM THE BACK AND KISSED HER HOLY SHIT — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

They just asked me if it was okay if they left for a few minutes OF COURSE ITS OKAY — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

They just came back holding hands and smiling this is so beautiful — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

They keep telling each other how happy they are in between sips of cappuccino and I’m still in disbelief — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

They just kissed again but tried to do it discreetly so I wouldn’t see these two are perfect — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

The girl brought me a free muffin for “dealing with them” MA’AM IT WAS AN HONOR — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

I’m leaving now because they’re closing but tonight has firmly renewed my faith in humanity LOVE IS OUT THERE, BE LIKE CAFÉ GIRL AND FIND IT — Jerry (@notjerryclayton) December 18, 2016

Via Bored Panda