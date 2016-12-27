This bonsai tree survived the Hiroshima bombings and is now 391 years old

In 1945, in the wake of the atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima, a bonsai tree miraculously survived – prolonging its long life since the 15th century.

Story goes is that the White Japanese Pine was planted in 1625, and was passed down from generation to generation, until it came under the care of bonsai master Masaru Yamaki.

When the bombs fell, Yamaki and his family, along with the bonsai, were all indoors, leaving them largely unharmed from the blast. Many years later, Yamaki gifted the bonsai tree to America’s National Arboretum, but never revealed its history.

In 2001, Yamaki’s grandson visited the museum unannounced and blew everyone away with the tree’s secret story.

“One of the things that makes it so special is, if you imagine, somebody has attended to that tree every day since 1625,” said curator Jack Sustic.

Equally impressive is how, despite nearly perishing from America’s atomic bomb, Yamaki still managed to forgive and give the tree as a gift of friendship.

“I find it amazing that Masaru Yamaki could give a priceless bonsai basically to his enemy and not say a word about it,” added Sustic. “I get emotional just talking about it.”

Via Bored Panda