In Brussels, statues get a colourful makeover with flower beards and crowns

Geoffroy Mottart, a florist from Brussels, gives monuments around his city the Snapchat treatment – minus the filters.

His temporary urban interventions, entitled Fleurissements, involve giving statues – many of which have become dull and decrepit – a colourful makeover. By wrapping these sculptures with flowers, Mottart instantly makes them memorable and eye-catching again.

Unfortunately, his installations only last for a day or so before being removed by authorities. He does, hoewever, redecorate some statues more than once. A bust of Leopold II of Belgium, for instance, has gotten floral beards of different colours. Fabulous!

You can see more of Geoffroy Mottart’s work over on Instagram.

#statue #flowers #sedum #chrysenthemum #bruxelles #belgium #arts #art-végétale #armandbernier A photo posted by Geoffroy Mottart (@geoffroymottart) on Nov 27, 2015 at 12:34am PST

#statue de #vandesandeFélix à #koekelberg #brussel en #belgium pou l #artdanslaville avec des fleurs d #été A photo posted by Geoffroy Mottart (@geoffroymottart) on Aug 11, 2016 at 12:28am PDT

#hermes #pink #orchid #bonnet #fleurissement #brussels #belgium A photo posted by Geoffroy Mottart (@geoffroymottart) on Jan 30, 2016 at 1:32pm PST

