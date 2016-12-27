Lost At E Minor
In Brussels, statues get a colourful makeover with flower beards and crowns
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for In Brussels, statues get a colourful makeover with flower beards and crowns
Art

In Brussels, statues get a colourful makeover with flower beards and crowns

Inigo del Castillo
By Inigo del Castillo

Geoffroy Mottart, a florist from Brussels, gives monuments around his city the Snapchat treatment – minus the filters.

His temporary urban interventions, entitled Fleurissements, involve giving statues – many of which have become dull and decrepit – a colourful makeover. By wrapping these sculptures with flowers, Mottart instantly makes them memorable and eye-catching again.

Unfortunately, his installations only last for a day or so before being removed by authorities. He does, hoewever, redecorate some statues more than once. A bust of Leopold II of Belgium, for instance, has gotten floral beards of different colours. Fabulous!

You can see more of Geoffroy Mottart’s work over on Instagram.

#fleurissment #flowers #chrysenthemum #sedum #yellow #armandbernier #arts #artvegetal #parc #statue #lesforestoissexposent

A photo posted by Geoffroy Mottart (@geoffroymottart) on

#statue #flowers #sedum #chrysenthemum #bruxelles #belgium #arts #art-végétale #armandbernier

A photo posted by Geoffroy Mottart (@geoffroymottart) on

#statue de #vandesandeFélix à #koekelberg #brussel en #belgium pou l #artdanslaville avec des fleurs d #été

A photo posted by Geoffroy Mottart (@geoffroymottart) on

#hermes #pink #orchid #bonnet #fleurissement #brussels #belgium

A photo posted by Geoffroy Mottart (@geoffroymottart) on

#rose #perruque #statue #art #artvegetal #fleurissement #bruxelles #belgique #parc #enfants #maman

A photo posted by Geoffroy Mottart (@geoffroymottart) on

Via This Is Colossal

About the author

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Videos from E MINOR TV

Wanted! The next Managing Editor of Australia’s leading sports opinion website

Conversant Media, publishers of Lost At E Minor, is looking for an exceptional Managing Editor with proven strategic vision and endless energy to drive editorial, social and video initiatives and manage an extensive team of writers and editors on Australia’s leading sports opinion website, The Roar. The position is based in Surry Hills, Sydney. For more information, or to apply for this position, go here NOW!.

Leave a comment