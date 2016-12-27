In Brussels, statues get a colourful makeover with flower beards and crowns

Geoffroy Mottart, a florist from Brussels, gives monuments around his city the Snapchat treatment – minus the filters.
His temporary urban interventions, entitled Fleurissements, involve giving statues – many of which have become dull and decrepit – a colourful makeover. By wrapping these sculptures with flowers, Mottart instantly makes them memorable and eye-catching again.
Unfortunately, his installations only last for a day or so before being removed by authorities. He does, hoewever, redecorate some statues more than once. A bust of Leopold II of Belgium, for instance, has gotten floral beards of different colours. Fabulous!
