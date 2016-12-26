There’s now a restaurant in London that’s dedicated to… crisps

The world alway seems to be looking for a new fad or something really incredible to blow our socks off. A London restaurant has potentially reached this pinnacle.

A restaurant has recently opened in Soho, London which is a space purely dedicated to crisps… or chips.

The places is called ‘Hipchips’ and is very true to the London style of unusual, yet exciting. This eatery follows the famous Cereal Killers Cafe which brought swarms of tourists to the same location.

The restaurant offers an array of different potato varieties to suit your desires, including: Shetland Black, Highland Burgundy, Salad Blue, and Red Emmalie.

Chef Scott Davies told the Evening Standard: “Everyone likes crisps, but what you can get in the shops is fairly average. We are using the best ingredients to make a high-end product.

“We wanted to give people something a bit different – I don’t think there is anyone doing something like this in the country, or even the world.”

The eatery caters to all tastes, including those with a sweet tooth. The restaurant owner takes his sweet chip inspiration from doughnuts. So, if you like a warm cinnamon doughnut, you won’t be disappointed by Hipchips.

To pair with your chips, you can choose from a range of gourmet, savoury sauces or you can pile your crisps with chocolate mousse or peanut butter and jam.

But, don’t get too used to your Baba ghanoush dipping sauce, as the cafe plans to change their dip selection seasonally.

This place is pretty hipster if we do say so ourselves, but we still can’t wait to try it.