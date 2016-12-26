Lost At E Minor
Sahara Desert gets its first snowfall in 37 years and it is beautiful
Sahara Desert gets its first snowfall in 37 years and it is beautiful

Inigo del Castillo
You’d think the hottest and driest place on Earth, with temperatures that reach more than 50 C (122 F), would be the last place to have a white Christmas.

You’re wrong. On December 19, a freak snowfall appeared in the Algerian town of Ain Sefra.

Amateur photographer Karim Bouchetata woke up to the sight of orange Sahara dunes blanketed by patches of snow. He then took out his camera and captured these stunning images.

“Everyone was stunned to see snow falling in the desert; it is such a rare occurrence,” he said. “It looked amazing as the snow settled on the sand and made a great set of photos. The snow stayed for about a day and has now melted away.”

Called the ‘Gateway to the Desert’, the town is located where the Sahara meets the Atlas Mountains. It’s the first time in 37 years (February 1979) and only the second in living memory to snow in the Sahara.

Via CNN

Inigo is a writer and graphic designer from Manila, Philippines. He is a soldier of love who will carry you on his strong back of awesomeness when the zombie apocalypse arrives.

