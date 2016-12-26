Lost At E Minor
These badass t-shirts have a drawable surface so you can express the hell out of yourself every day
Home Page Contribute now!
Featured Image for These badass t-shirts have a drawable surface so you can express the hell out of yourself every day
Design

These badass t-shirts have a drawable surface so you can express the hell out of yourself every day

Contributions
By Aleksandr Karev

Your clothes might be the last place you want to soil with chalk markings, but a new shirt collection wants us to think otherwise.

Challky is a streetwear brand with a simple but imaginative concept: shirts you can customise using chalk. With a chalkboard plastered in front, users can express their creativity and turn an ordinary white shirt into anything they want to be – whether it’s a statement tee, a patterned top, or just a blank canvas.

According to the company’s founders, Alex and Michael, they came up with the clothing line after they wanted to present info in a fun and engaging way. A traditional chalkboard would have been great, but it was too heavy to carry around. And so, Challky eventually came to be!

You can get yourself a Challky shirt here.

challky-a-shirt-with-a-surface-you-can-customise-using-chalk2
challky-a-shirt-with-a-surface-you-can-customise-using-chalk4
challky-a-shirt-with-a-surface-you-can-customise-using-chalk3

Videos from E MINOR TV

Wanted! The next Managing Editor of Australia’s leading sports opinion website

Conversant Media, publishers of Lost At E Minor, is looking for an exceptional Managing Editor with proven strategic vision and endless energy to drive editorial, social and video initiatives and manage an extensive team of writers and editors on Australia’s leading sports opinion website, The Roar. The position is based in Surry Hills, Sydney. For more information, or to apply for this position, go here NOW!.

Leave a comment