These badass t-shirts have a drawable surface so you can express the hell out of yourself every day

Your clothes might be the last place you want to soil with chalk markings, but a new shirt collection wants us to think otherwise.

Challky is a streetwear brand with a simple but imaginative concept: shirts you can customise using chalk. With a chalkboard plastered in front, users can express their creativity and turn an ordinary white shirt into anything they want to be – whether it’s a statement tee, a patterned top, or just a blank canvas.

According to the company’s founders, Alex and Michael, they came up with the clothing line after they wanted to present info in a fun and engaging way. A traditional chalkboard would have been great, but it was too heavy to carry around. And so, Challky eventually came to be!

You can get yourself a Challky shirt here.