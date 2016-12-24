Two women scared off a robber by throwing dildos at him

The thief must have found it… hard to swallow, after his robbery attempt was ended… prematurely by flying inventory.

In California on Wednesday, an armed robber tried to loot a Lotions and Lace sex store. The man walked into the shop shortly before closing time and pointed a gun at the two women behind the cash register.

Store manager Amy, however, wasn’t having it, and was convinced the gun was fake. “I just thought he was trying to be funny, to scare us,” she told KABC. “But then I saw the gun and it was like, really? I don’t have time for this.”

CRAZY SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Sex store employees fight off armed robber by throwing adult toys at him. @ABC7 at 4pm pic.twitter.com/E8QbuxJkEX — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) December 15, 2016

When the gunman reached over the counter, Amy and a coworker unleashed their most lethal weapon: dildos. The following CCTV footage shows the two ladies pelting the robber with inventory, causing him to run away.

“They do got some weight on them if they’re hit hard enough,” said Amy, talking about her weapon of choice.

Authorities eventually released images of the man unmasked outside the store. They also reminded the public never to engage with armed assailants – even if you have dangerous dildos with you.

Via Distractify