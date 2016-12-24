What happens when your last available dog gets adopted? Your staff and volunteers jump into the kennels to celebrate! We've adopted out 25 cats and 23 dogs so far during our #HomefortheHolidays promotion, and for the second day in a row, we've adopted out ALL of our available dogs! We'll have more dogs available later tonight or tomorrow. Keep those adoptions coming! #HappyTailsHappyHearts

One of the best things about Christmas is coming home to family and celebrating the holidays together. Fortunately, for 25 cats and 23 dogs in Colorado, they’ll get to know what that feels like!

On Monday, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) announced some good news: they’ve adopted out all their rescues for Christmas!

25 cats and 23 dogs went to loving homes for the holidays, and more are being adopted as of writing. Considering 31 percent of shelter dogs get euthanised, this is HUGE news! To celebrate, they posted a video of the staff cheering on inside empty kennels.

“What happens when your last available dog gets adopted? Your staff and volunteers jump into the kennels to celebrate!” the shelter wrote. “We’ll have more dogs available later tonight or tomorrow. Keep those adoptions coming!”

You can support HSPPR by heading over here to donate or adopt a fur baby yourself.

Via Distractify