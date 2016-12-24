Snoop Dogg was someone’s Secret Santa on Reddit

A Reddit user with the charming name of queenoftitsandwine got a big surprise when she participated in this year’s Secret Santa event on Reddit.

And it wasn’t just because the gift — a box of Parrot Minidrones — was a pretty amazing one by Secret Santa standards.

The best part wasn’t the drones, however. No; the big surprise was to be found in the card accompanying the gift, which read as follows:

What up Erin,

Merry Xmizzle to you and your fam! Even a bo$$ lady like you need to kicc bacc and relax sometimes. Hope you like these goodies I chose for you. Keep ya head up and stay on your grind in 2017.

Your Santa,

Snoop Dogg

That’s right: the card was written and signed by none other than Snoop Dogg himself (or is he going by Snoop Lion these days?). I’d wager Erin would sooner part with the drones that with the card.

Who wouldn’t love to get a Secret Santa gift from Snoop Dogg? Erin could be forgiven for double-checking the box to see if tha Doggfather had included an extra little something. You know what I’m referring to. But no word from Erin as to whether she got as high as the drones.

Snoop has long had a fondness for Christmas themes, perhaps surprisingly. Back when he was known by his old longer name of “Snoop Doggy Dogg”, he even recorded a classic 90s West Coast jam about Santa. It’s good to see gangstas keep the true spirit of Christmas alive.

Check out Erin’s post about her gift here.