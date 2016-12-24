Lost At E Minor
Order coffee and this Rube Goldberg Machine will play you a Christmas song
Bronte Godschalk
With a day to go until Christmas, you need to get yourself to Nescafe’s store in Harajuku, Tokyo, to check out this impressive tree.

Okay, you may not be able to get to Tokyo this year, but you’ll definitely wish you had.

Nescafe has installed an 11.5 foot-high Rube Goldberg Machine in the middle of their coffee shop. The machine is basically a humongous xylophone which is activated when customers order coffee through their ‘Barista i’ app.

As you order your coffee, the app also allows you to choose your mood which manipulates the machine into choosing a fitting Christmas carol to play. Once you’ve done this, a ball will roll through the machine hitting each key to play a twinkling tune.

The instrument is a pretty huge deal (pun intended) as it took five months to build. It is made up of 180 wooden keys as well as a whopping 1,450 pieces of wood. More impressively, the contraption has been constructed in the shape of a coffee mug in keeping with the theme of the company.

This festive mug is on display until December 25, 2016. Fingers crossed it will make an appearance in 2017’s Christmas season.

