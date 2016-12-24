These hermit crab shells were inspired by the skylines of famous cities

A Japanese artist has pimped the cribs of little hermit crabs by creating a series of 3D-printed shells modeled after world famous landmarks.

Aki Inomata is a Tokyo-born artist known for incorporating living organisms and organic components into her works.

In 2014, for her solo exhibition, I Wear the Dog’s Hair, and the Dog Wears My Hair, she made two capes. One out of her dog’s hair and another made from her own hair, and each of them wore each other’s fur coat.

Now she has created a series of crab shells designed after places like the NYC skyline and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Love these beautiful homes artist #akiinomata is creating for #hermitcrabs

Aki states that the idea came after participating in No Man’s Land back in 2009, and exhibition held by the French embassy in Japan. No Man’s Land was inspired by the peaceful exchange of a plot of land that France and Japan have interchanged for 50 years now.

In Inomata’s own words, “This work was inspired by the fact that the land of the former French Embassy in Japan had been French until October 2009, and then became Japanese for the following fifty years, after which it will be returned to France.

“I was surprised to hear this story, and associated this image with the way that hermit crabs exchange shelters. A piece of land is peacefully exchanged between two countries. While it is the same piece of land, our definition of it changes.

“In the same way, the appearance of hermit crabs changes completely as they exchange shelters. The hermit crabs in my piece, who exchange shelters representing cities of the world, seem to be crossing over national borders. It also brings to mind migrants and refugees changing their nationalities and the places where they live.”

Photo of a photo from a local museum. A most intriguing work from Japanese artist #akiinomata.

She created spherical shells at first, but the crabs refused their new designer homes, forcing the artist to study the natural shapes of crab shells to imitate them. Aki scanned natural crab shelters and used those models as the base for her stylized 3d printed shells.

The installation attempts to reflect on the self-adaptation of humans and the notion of nationality and immigration. Above Inamoto’s work always looms the essential question, “can we really choose the country we live in?”

3D Printed Hermit Crab Home by #akiinomata

The awesome crab shells were exhibited recently at KENPOKU ART in Tokyo and the MOTHS, CRABS, FLUIDS exhibit in Warsaw. Check out her official website listing for a presentation near you.