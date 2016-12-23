Lost At E Minor
You need to see these paintings of cats giving other cats tattoos
Inigo
People getting tattoos of their cats is not uncommon, but have you ever seen a cat getting a tattoo… from another cat?

California-based artist Kazuaki Horitomo has come up with a series of Japanese ink wash paintings about tattoos and felines.

Entitled Monmon Cats (the word monmon being the old Japanese slang for tattoos), the series imagines the beloved animals decked out in elaborate and colourful body art. Many of the tat designs depict traditional elements in ancient Japan, such as koi, mythical demons, and cherry blossoms.

The best illustrations, though, are that of cats performing tebori – the Japanese technique of tattooing by hand – on other felines. Oh, and there are puppies with tattoos too for dog-lovers!

Horitomo, who has been a tattoo artist for over 20 years and has mastered the art of tebori, currently works at State of Grace Tattoo in San Jose. If you’re not into getting inked, you can get his book and prints here.

Via Spoon Tamago

