These depressing mermaid photos hope to discourage us from using plastic
These depressing mermaid photos hope to discourage us from using plastic

Inigo
It’s widely believed that by 2050, there’ll be more plastics in the ocean than fish. If you’re having trouble imagining that scenario, photographer Benjamin von Wong shows us with mermaids and 10,000 plastic bottles.

In his bid to save our dying oceans, the Montreal-based creative came up with a series depicting a mermaid swimming in a sea of plastic. To do this, he had to borrow 10,000 plastic bottles from a waste facility, assemble a group of volunteers to strip the bottles of labels, and then turn model Clara Cloutier into a stunning mermaid.

The results are depressing as they are stunning. Each image shows the mythical sea creature drowning in wave after wave of garbage. And with the average American using some 167 plastic annually (10,000 total by age 60), these pictures aren’t far-fetched (except maybe for the mermaid part).

“All I knew was that plastic pollution was a boring topic and I had to find a way to make it more interesting,” explained Benjamin.

“Alone, I was just a photographer – but thanks to the help of amazing individuals we transformed a lifeless pile of used garbage into a message: #MermaidsHatePlastic.”

You can show your support by heading to MermaidsHatePlastic.com and pledging to reduce your use of plastics. You can also see more behind-the-scenes content on Benjamin’s blog.

Via Bored Panda

