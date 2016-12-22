Unicorn hot chocolate is the most fabulous way to keep warm in winter

If you’re not yet in a festive mood for the holidays, we’re pretty sure this will do the trick.

California-based Crème and Sugar café has concocted a hot chocolate drink with an enchanting twist: one that has rainbows! The drink is coloured pink – instead of the usual brown – and is topped with marshmallows, sprinkles, and whipped cream.

According to owner Joanna Czikalla, the treat doesn’t actually taste like magic and fairy tales, but rather, white chocolate with a hint of vanilla.

Crème and Sugar also has a ‘secret menu’ full of unicorn-inspired desserts such, as cakes and milkshakes. You can find out more by heading over here.

Baby it's cold outside! Warm up with our Unicorn Hot Chocolate off our secret menu 🌈🦄 #hot🔥 #unicorn #epicfood #foodporn #hotchocolate #magical #orangecounty A photo posted by Creme & Sugar (@cremeandsugaroc) on Dec 2, 2016 at 10:47pm PST

Unicorn Cake available today!🌈🦄 #orangecounty #anaheim #ocfoodies #unicorncake #unicorn A photo posted by Creme & Sugar (@cremeandsugaroc) on Nov 22, 2016 at 2:11pm PST

Unicorn shakes! Off our secret menu🦄🌈 #unicorn #milkshake #epic #epicfood #foodies A photo posted by Creme & Sugar (@cremeandsugaroc) on Nov 16, 2016 at 5:17pm PST

Unicorn Bark Available tomorrow after 2pm! #magic #luckycharms #unicorn #foodporn #rainbow A photo posted by Creme & Sugar (@cremeandsugaroc) on Oct 18, 2016 at 11:17pm PDT

Via Refinery 29