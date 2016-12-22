Unicorn hot chocolate is the most fabulous way to keep warm in winter

If you’re not yet in a festive mood for the holidays, we’re pretty sure this will do the trick.
California-based Crème and Sugar café has concocted a hot chocolate drink with an enchanting twist: one that has rainbows! The drink is coloured pink – instead of the usual brown – and is topped with marshmallows, sprinkles, and whipped cream.
According to owner Joanna Czikalla, the treat doesn’t actually taste like magic and fairy tales, but rather, white chocolate with a hint of vanilla.
Crème and Sugar also has a ‘secret menu’ full of unicorn-inspired desserts such, as cakes and milkshakes. You can find out more by heading over here.
Via Refinery 29
