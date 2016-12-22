Lost At E Minor
Unicorn hot chocolate is the most fabulous way to keep warm in winter
Exhale

If you’re not yet in a festive mood for the holidays, we’re pretty sure this will do the trick.

California-based Crème and Sugar café has concocted a hot chocolate drink with an enchanting twist: one that has rainbows! The drink is coloured pink – instead of the usual brown – and is topped with marshmallows, sprinkles, and whipped cream.

According to owner Joanna Czikalla, the treat doesn’t actually taste like magic and fairy tales, but rather, white chocolate with a hint of vanilla.

Crème and Sugar also has a ‘secret menu’ full of unicorn-inspired desserts such, as cakes and milkshakes. You can find out more by heading over here.

Unicorn Cake available today!🌈🦄 #orangecounty #anaheim #ocfoodies #unicorncake #unicorn

A photo posted by Creme & Sugar (@cremeandsugaroc) on

Unicorn shakes! Off our secret menu🦄🌈 #unicorn #milkshake #epic #epicfood #foodies

A photo posted by Creme & Sugar (@cremeandsugaroc) on

Unicorn Bark Available tomorrow after 2pm! #magic #luckycharms #unicorn #foodporn #rainbow

A photo posted by Creme & Sugar (@cremeandsugaroc) on

Via Refinery 29

