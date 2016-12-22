Lost At E Minor
This guy trolling his family with these twisted Christmas cards is just the best thing
Photography

This guy trolling his family with these twisted Christmas cards is just the best thing

Riordan Lee
By Riordan Lee

John Cessna’s Christmas cards are black comedy at its finest.

In 2008, John’s mum told him he needed to “sober up” and send his own Christmas cards to family friends.

So, being a good and faithful son, he took that advice to heart.

Well…sort of…

2009

To be fair to John, he DID start sending his own Christmas cards. He’s um…still working on the whole…sobering up thing, though:

2012

2014

2013

2012b

2010

You’ve gotta tip your hat to the big man though, he’s dedicated to his craft – the creativity and production value in these Christmas cards is far greater than getting the family to wack on some Santa hats and pull a funny face in front of the fireplace.

While each of the photos are pretty great, the piece de resistance is 2016 – replete with newspaper parodies, narcotics and the general sense of loathing we all felt towards this year.

2016

This year, we are all John.

(All images courtesy of ‘johncessna’, check them out on Imgur)

