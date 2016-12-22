You no longer need a backstage pass to meet and greet the members of Metallica. You just need to go to the supermarket.

Recently at a Gelson’s Market in Los Angeles, Metallica was seen rocking out to their song ‘Enter Sandman’ with a couple of employees.

The following video from TMZ shows the band rocking air guitars and headbanging while picking out deli items. The star of the show, however, wasn’t James Hetfield. It was the butcher manning the counter! Just look at that intense solo!

The entire thing was for the series Billy on the Street, wherein Metallica surprised both customers and workers with an impromptu performance.

Via Daily Dot