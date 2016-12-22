Lost At E Minor
Elephant has perfect revenge by farting on other elephant’s head
Inigo del Castillo
It goes without saying that you should never shove someone off a hill – especially if that someone is an elephant named Faa Mai.

The pachyderm lives at the Elephant Nature Park in Thailand where rescued elephants roam free, far from cruel tourist shows and logging camps. But it appears that Faa Mai is also capable of ‘cruelty’.

In the following clip, Faa Mai is seen climbing a hill when her friend Kabu pushes her off. Pissed, Faa Mai goes back and exacts sweet revenge: by releasing a wet fart on Kabu’s head!

Cover your nose trunk, Kabu! Cover your trunk!

