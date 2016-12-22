Deep-sea fisherman tweets the most WTF things he’s ever caught

There are plenty of reasons why we haven’t explored much of the deep-sea. Roman Fedortsov, a Russian fisherman, has those reasons all over his Twitter and Instagram feeds.
Fedortsov works on a fishing trawler operating out of Murmansk in north-west Russia. Early this year, he started posting photos of things that turn up in his fishing ne- HOLY CRAP LOOK AT THE HUMAN TEETH ON THAT THING!
Uhhm. As I was saying, the guy started publishing pics of strange creatures on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Some look like they came from outer space, complete with bulging eyes and massive slimy jaws. Others appear like land creatures, such as spiders and centipedes.
And those are only the things he’s caught so far. We shudder at the thought of other beings living down there. *cough* Cthulhu *cough*
Via The Moscow Times
