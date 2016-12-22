Deep-sea fisherman tweets the most WTF things he’s ever caught

There are plenty of reasons why we haven’t explored much of the deep-sea. Roman Fedortsov, a Russian fisherman, has those reasons all over his Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Fedortsov works on a fishing trawler operating out of Murmansk in north-west Russia. Early this year, he started posting photos of things that turn up in his fishing ne- HOLY CRAP LOOK AT THE HUMAN TEETH ON THAT THING!

Uhhm. As I was saying, the guy started publishing pics of strange creatures on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Some look like they came from outer space, complete with bulging eyes and massive slimy jaws. Others appear like land creatures, such as spiders and centipedes.

And those are only the things he’s caught so far. We shudder at the thought of other beings living down there. *cough* Cthulhu *cough*

Чего только не попадается в трал A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on Jun 1, 2016 at 8:35pm PDT

Главное-правильный ракурс). Всякое в трал попадает A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on Jun 1, 2016 at 9:14pm PDT

Морской #паук. Надеюсь не ядовитый:) A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:06pm PST

А вот и целая, живая попалась #звезда. #промысел #Баренцево_море. Цвет красивый A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on Nov 15, 2016 at 3:37pm PST

Колючий с зубастым отверстием морской еж:) A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on Nov 19, 2016 at 7:29am PST

A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:01pm PST

Романтичная хрень со дна морского A photo posted by roman_fedortsov (@roman_fedortsov) on Oct 10, 2016 at 6:05pm PDT

Via The Moscow Times