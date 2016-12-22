Lost At E Minor
The Daft Punk/Beastie Boys mashup album is straight up fire
Alexandra Morris
Now is your chance to fully experience and appreciate Beastie Boys and Daft Punk simultaneously.

In a new eight-track album called Daft Science, Toronto-based producer Coins mashes up Daft Punk and the Beastie Boys.

Using only Daft Punk samples and Beastie Boys vocals, Coins’ mashup is a match made in music heaven. While it might seem like a strange pairing, when you actually listen to the songs,  you won’t believe your ears.

The tracks were originally released two years ago, but are just now rising to popularity thanks to this Reddit thread.

