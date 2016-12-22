Bed turns into a fort so people with anxiety can have privacy

Sorry, pillows. We now have something new to build a fort with.

US company Privacy Pop has created a bed that transforms into the fort we’ve all dreamed of since childhood. Called the Bed Tent, the item can be attached to your bed and zipped up to make a cocoon-like structure. It shuts the light out, keeps away insects, and most importantly, gives you some much-needed privacy.

The tent is perfect for those with annoying roommates or with anxiety problems. Simply crawl into your private space, zip up, and nap away!

The item is made from water-resistant polyester and propped up by metal poles. It comes in different sizes and colours, and can be yours for AUS$163 (US$119) here.

Via Bored Panda