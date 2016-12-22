Artist protests by turning dog poop into Donald Trump

A Miami-based graphic designer turns pet poop into Donald Trump art installations. He diligently looks for dog turds every day and tags them with prints of Trump’s quotes.

The unknown artist who goes by the pseudonym Allan Adler has been doing his political protest poop installations daily since the 15th of November. He walks around his South Beach neighbourhood searching for suitable pieces of crap for his purpose.

Once he’s found the perfect piece, he sticks his Trump homage and takes pictures of the finished work to upload them to the Facebook page ‘Pieces of Trump’.

“He’s a piece of shit,” Adler said to the Huffington Post. “He’s said a lot of crappy things and I still can’t understand how someone who’s said things like this could get elected.”

According to the independent political fact check site Politifact, most of Trump’s declarations during the presidential campaign turned to be false, so it’s not difficult for Adler to pick up quotes to stick in the turds.

Famous statements like “I would bring back waterboarding, and I’d bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding,” or the now classic, “grab her by the pussy,” have been included in this singular project.

For Adler, this scatological initiative is both a way to make a political statement and a form to relieve the tension of the current times.

“It’s been therapeutic for me,” he said. “When Trump won, I was depressed, but my friends said, ‘Don’t be. Now is the time to get your voice heard.”

If you also consider Trump’s discourse as contaminating and useless as dog crap, you too can post your highly artistic pictures on the Facebook group or on Twitter with the hashtag #piecesofTrump or mentioning @realDonaldTrump himself.