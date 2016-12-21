Lost At E Minor
This Japanese guy is the zen master of stacking coins
This Japanese guy is the zen master of stacking coins

Bronte Godschalk
By Bronte Godschalk

When Enter the Dragon and an accountant cross over, this is what happens.

I’m sure we’ve all tried to balance a coin on our nose or elbow at some point. But that skill is nothing compared to what this Twitter user @Thumb_tani creates.

The Japanese man defies gravity with his miniature sculptures made from a variety of coin denominations.

His constructs are made to be different sizes and shapes and are quite astounding. He builds a solid foundation then builds upwards from there.

It’s almost difficult to believe until you see the image, but even then the sceptics linger.

The sight of the art almost makes you cringe at the thought of each carefully calculated movement in order to enable this structure to be perfectly balanced.

One small movement could send the whole thing toppling down.

