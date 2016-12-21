Lost At E Minor
This Death Star gingerbread house is so much better than your gingerbread house
This Death Star gingerbread house is so much better than your gingerbread house

Riordan Lee
Dear fellow Star Wars nerds, all our Christmas dreams have come true.

I shudder to think how much time was spent making this, but however many hours/days/lightyears were spent, all I know is that it was a billion per cent worth it.

Some absolute bloody hero has uploaded their frankly unbelievable creation for the Christmas of 2016 – behold, in all its glory:

It’s put together with curved gingerbread, welded with icing and intricately covered in wreaths, gingerbread men, snowflakes and candy canes.

Little more is known about this mysterious gingerbread house – other than a user by the name of ‘TheyWillKnowMeByTheTrailOfDead’ uploaded it to Imgur over the weekend.

No word yet on how they managed to do it, but we’ll be following the story closely.

