Nature just made this perfectly fluffy, spherical cloud we can’t take our eyes off
Bronte Godschalk
Conspiracy theorists are taking this cloud to the extreme. About a week ago, a cloud was spotted in Japan, just south of Tokyo’s border.

The cloud which was a very unusual shape, has sparked attention from people all over the world – with the help of social media, of course.

People have been describing the cloud as a UFO sighting. But scientists are quick to explain the phenomenon as nothing more than a small piece of a larger cloud which was separated by strong winds.

Scott C Waring, creator of UFO Sightings Daily has described the cloud as something which is used to conceal a UFO, ‘Clouds like this are often made by UFOs that want to hide, yet come especially close so they can scan and observe the humans on the ground.’

Maybe it’s the apocalypse, but we never thought the end of the world would look so soothing.

What do you think? Do we have our head in the clouds, or could this be something that science can’t explain?

Bronte is a young writer located in Melbourne. She enjoys running and fitness as well as relaxing with a good book.

