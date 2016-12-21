In Taiwan, you can eat straight out of a suitcase, because why not?

So, the world is definitely getting weirder. You can now have a dining experience where your food is served from a suitcase.

In hipster-influenced Melbourne, it is very normal to be served food out of unusual objects. But this might be a little too far.

It started with having your meals served on wooden boards – this was okay. The fad then moved into the deconstructed phase where cheesecake, coffee, salads – and even your smashed avo – was served ‘unmade’.

We then moved into the milkshakes area where our beverages were served in science beakers. Yeah it’s kind of cute, but the thought that we were drinking mercury mixed with our milk was a little unsettling.

However, a cafe in Taiwan has now potentially taken the fad too far. It’s perfect for all the wanderlust, travel fanatics, but maybe not your average bear.

This meal is served straight from a suitcase. All we can say is that we hope it’s been dusted off first.

The ‘popular breakfast’ is served in an old-fashioned suitcase. It is a little unnerving and a little exciting to open that case. But never fear, it is filled with eggs, bacon, sausages, buns, sauces, and fries. All very manageable. Anyone who has spent time as a backpacker will be familiar with the idea of ‘living out of a suitcase’, but literally eating out of a suitcase?

It is definitely unusual, but also, we can see the fun. Check it out here:

TankQ Cafe & Bar

No. 3-2, Lane 90, Songjiang Road

Zhongshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 104

Daily: 11.30am – 12am

Nearest Station: Songjiang Nanjing