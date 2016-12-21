In Japan, you can sleep amidst shelves and shelves of books

Few people will be a stranger to the act of falling asleep while reading a book. It’s essentially the adult version of a bedtime story. Well, this Japanese chain of hostels has taken it a step further.

Last year Book & Bed opened their first location, a bookstore-themed hostel on the 7th floor of a high-rise building in Tokyo. Created by designers Makoto Tanijiri and Ai Yoshida of Suppose Design Office, Book & Bed lets customers sleep in bunks built directly into the bookshelves. Either drift off to the comforting sound of rustling pages or stay up till the early hours reading your favourite yarn.

The Tokyo branch was such a raving success that Book & Bed are opening another location in Kyoto, where customers can choose from over five thousand books in both English and Japanese.

Rates start at from $39 a night, and much of that must go towards maintaining the collection of literature, because the Book & Bed website promises: “The perfect setting for a good nights sleep is something you will not find here. There are no comfortable mattresses, fluffy pillows nor lightweight and warm down duvets.”

Who needs a comfy bed when you’re literally surrounded by books and you’ve got the whole night ahead of you?

Decide whether you want to sleep in a bunk or behind the bookshelves, choose the bed size to suit you (compact:80.7 x 33.5 inches or standard: 80.7 x 50.8 inches), grab a book and enjoy your night!

Check out their adorable Instagram page and book your flight to Tokyo stat.

Via Bored Panda