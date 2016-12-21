In Japan, cats are no longer afraid of cat-deterrent spikes

It appears that cats aren’t only adorable and funny, they’re also pretty adaptable too.
In Japan, plastic spikes called neko-yoke no togetoge are commonly sold in 100-yen shops and can be seen in places where cats aren’t supposed to go. For instance, around precious flower gardens or on top of expensive furniture and electronics.
Twitter, however, revealed that these items aren’t as useful as they used to be. The cats, as it turns out, have developed a resistance for the deterrent – with some actually intent on using the spikes as beds!
おっおっ… pic.twitter.com/KqKJ9aLQIL
— 伊藤なむあひ (@write_jun) June 23, 2015
“My mom bought spikes to keep the cats away,” said one Twitter user. “I touched it and it was pretty painful, but the cats don’t seem to mind it at all.”
First, computer keyboards, now plastic spikes. Cats have the weirdest taste in couches.
あの～、猫よけの意味は…一体… pic.twitter.com/0dcrvtifLS
— めしこ (@meshiko18) June 1, 2016
100均で売ってたネコ避けのツンツン
うちの子はそんなに嫌いじゃないみたい pic.twitter.com/6ZWBtzqZtO
— ArtemisBlue[] (@ArtemisBlue_WoT) June 4, 2015
猫よけの上に置いたマグロを必死に取ろうとする猫さん pic.twitter.com/cf6PL5lzkw
— ❁ななりぃ❁ (@Lizzy_nyanya) November 29, 2016
？？？？
猫よけってなんだっけ…？ pic.twitter.com/jcRlIXSRas
— よしだじゃない (@iPon17) January 27, 2016
母が猫よけのために置いた
チクチク。
指でさわるとかなり痛いのですが
猫さんたちは平気なようです😄 pic.twitter.com/yhkFF67ht8
— B・BBA (@burapagu) January 28, 2016
猫よけ効果無し（笑） pic.twitter.com/GgKwgb5hsh
— タカシ (@factorybeer4) September 27, 2016
猫よけの上にエコバッグ置いておいたらその上に座る奴w pic.twitter.com/DATLT05Sh5
— アキラMH4G (@akiraMK21) April 6, 2016
く、くしざ…！されてない… pic.twitter.com/YTRBeiauTr
— 伊藤なむあひ (@write_jun) June 23, 2015
Via RocketNews24
