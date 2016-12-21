In Japan, cats are no longer afraid of cat-deterrent spikes

It appears that cats aren’t only adorable and funny, they’re also pretty adaptable too.

In Japan, plastic spikes called neko-yoke no togetoge are commonly sold in 100-yen shops and can be seen in places where cats aren’t supposed to go. For instance, around precious flower gardens or on top of expensive furniture and electronics.

Twitter, however, revealed that these items aren’t as useful as they used to be. The cats, as it turns out, have developed a resistance for the deterrent – with some actually intent on using the spikes as beds!

“My mom bought spikes to keep the cats away,” said one Twitter user. “I touched it and it was pretty painful, but the cats don’t seem to mind it at all.”

First, computer keyboards, now plastic spikes. Cats have the weirdest taste in couches.

Via RocketNews24