Melbourne might still be considered Australia’s street art capital, but Sydney is quickly catching on, with its inner city suburb of Newtown leading the way.

Since the 1980s, Newtown – along with surrounding suburbs Enmore, Erskineville, Camperdown, and St Peters – has been Sydney’s hub for art and culture. Large-scale murals, paintings, and sculptures have popped up increasingly through the years.

Some of the more iconic works include I Have A Dream by Unmitigated Audacity Productions, and the Map of Africa, which is a protected heritage site.

Lately, newer, younger artists have also made their mark (quite literally) on the walls, including Joel Moore, better known as Mulga.

Thanks to our friends at Adobe, the talented and charismatic Mulga recently took a group of lucky local creatives on a guided walking tour of Newtown. The artist, poet, and renowned beard grower led us through the backstreets of the inner-city suburb, telling us about some of the murals and art installations that were seen along the way.

“I think Newtown is the art centre of Sydney,” Mulga says.”There’s heaps of street art. The council is pretty embracing of it. It’s a good environment: there’s lots of terraces, alleyways, buildings and walls where you can do art. It’s pretty cool.”

It’s one thing to be shown around by a guide, it’s another to be led by a guy whose works are actually part of the attraction. Suffice to say, the day was nothing short of inspirational and creatively-stimulating.

Watch the video to discover what else Mulga had to say about the dynamic and vibrant street art of Newtown.