Giant origami sculptures in the outdoors blow our minds away

These huge origami sculptures invite those who pass by to view their magnificence.

American artists Kevin and Jennifer Box have created this monumental sculpture exhibition to resemble giant origami pieces. The exhibition is a representation of the creation of something from nothing.

The Japanese art form which translates to ‘folding paper’ has inspired these artists to create an exhibition that describes the impermanence of these fragile objects.

However, the creators have ensured their art is enduring by constructing the works with museum-quality metal at Kevin Box’s studio in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The sculptures have inspired many gardens around the world and 500 paper cranes have been scattered globally. The garden itself houses paper cranes, boats, and paper airplanes, as well as a huge piece of paper which indicates the folds necessary to create origami.

This is to indicate that the artists understand the art form and wanted to create pieces to be less fragile and enduring.

It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the origami art at the garden in New Mexico. It can be viewed from highway 14 driving South of Santa Fe. A free mobile phone tour is available to ensure visitors can gather as much information on each sculpture as possible.