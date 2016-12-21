Finally, you can make a cookie cutter in your likeness

If you think really deeply about all the things you could have had but never knew existed, this would probably be at the top of your list.

You can now bring your vapid self-love into your baking with this personalised cookie cutter.

You’ll be able to off-set all the other mothers at the bake sale with your cookies resembling your perfectly botoxed lips.

The cookie cutters are an invention by the company Copy Pastry who fully specialise in the 3D printing of your custom made cutters.

The website boasts their popularity in this little bio explaining the process:

“Send us a photo or a logo and let us create your very own, custom-made, 3D-printed, reusable cookie cutter. Wow, cool! – is what nine out of ten friends usually say. The tenth has three cookies in his mouth.”

It’s a pretty cool idea in all honesty. You can order just about any design you desire. Why not try a cutter of you and your honey, a logo for your company – or if you’re a little lonely you can have a cookie cutter made in a dedication to your favourite cat?