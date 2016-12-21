Aussie artist makes fantastic sculptures from dismantled toys

You would think this art would be the stuff of nightmares, but it is oddly interesting.

Australian based artist and sculptor Freya Jobbins is an artist who finds inspiration in consumerism, recycling, and up-cycling. This is very strongly reflected in her sculptures made from old children’s toys.

The idea was sparked when she was at a primary school. In order to have her art consumed by all, including students, she knew it needed to be inviting and engaging for children. Thus came the art of the toy.

“My work explores the relationship between consumerist fetishism and the emerging recycling culture within the visual arts,” Jobbins describes.

She utilises recycling by creating these humanoid objects from discarded doll and toy parts. They do have a slightly creepy look, but the idea behind her art is intriguing.

The art is a mash-up of our old favourite Toy Story and the art works of Guiseppe Arcimboldo. It’s an unusual blend, but altogether it is strangely inviting.

Her website describes the irony she creates with these artworks “…I take a material that was created to be touched, and I make it untouchable as an artwork.”

Jobbins has had her artworks held in exhibitions globally. They may disturb your childhood memories, but are definitely worth a look.