Cats might be jerks, but they certainly don’t look the part when they start sleep talking.

In the following video, a feline named Momo is seen talking – or should I say, meowing – in her sleep. We never knew cats could sleep talk, but then again, we’ve never been this obsessed with a cat. I lied. We’re ALWAYS obsessed with cats.

Meanwhile, another cat in the footage, Musashi, can’t seem to figure out what Momo is dreaming about. Could it be a ball of yarn? Catnip?? Cardboard boxes???

Momo and Musashi are part of a litter of cats in Japan called 10 Cats. You can follow their daily adventures on Instagram and YouTube.

